Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

