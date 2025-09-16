Insider Selling: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 64,426 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $15,568,542.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 634,885,752 shares in the company, valued at $153,420,141,970.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80.

On Thursday, September 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $17,665,329.60.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.44, for a total value of $17,909,769.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.35, for a total value of $17,554,284.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $17,552,188.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $17,794,533.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total transaction of $18,149,320.80.

On Monday, August 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.46, for a total transaction of $17,841,326.40.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TMUS opened at $239.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

