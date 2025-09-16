TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.5714.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

TWFG opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. TWFG has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 105.86, a current ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWFG. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TWFG in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TWFG by 52.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in TWFG in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TWFG in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in TWFG in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

