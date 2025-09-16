Holly Lynn Johnson Sells 40,620 Shares of MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 40,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total value of C$1,860,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,298. This trade represents a 53.85% decrease in their position.

On Monday, June 23rd, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of MDA Space stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of MDA Space stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$270,160.00.

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$16.20 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on MDA Space from C$55.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.44.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

