Reviewing Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kering and Abercrombie & Fitch”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $18.61 billion 1.99 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch $4.95 billion 0.83 $566.22 million $10.57 8.27

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch 10.61% 40.02% 15.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kering and Abercrombie & Fitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 2 3 1 2 2.38 Abercrombie & Fitch 0 3 5 0 2.63

Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus target price of $115.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.83%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than Kering.

Volatility & Risk

Kering has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Kering on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

