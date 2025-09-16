Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.6865.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

