Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.8333.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.4%

NMRK stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 2.08. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,635,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 1,719,375 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,580,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,186,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 593.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,339,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 1,146,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

