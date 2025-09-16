SSE PLC (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSE PLC (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 310.0%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.27.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

