Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADEA. Zacks Research raised Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Adeia has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adeia by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adeia by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

