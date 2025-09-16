Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Airbus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Airbus has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

