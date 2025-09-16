Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have commented on GRFS. Zacks Research raised Grifols to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.64. Grifols has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,035,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,113 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,605,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,212,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 80,507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,045,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 324,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,017,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 1,034,229 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

