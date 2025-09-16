Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.99. Loop Industries shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 43,532 shares trading hands.
Loop Industries Stock Down 1.6%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 354.97% and a negative net margin of 120.79%.The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $346,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 17,220.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 167,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
