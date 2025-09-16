Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $49.59. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 266,504 shares traded.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 2.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.58 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 23.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

