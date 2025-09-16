Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.42. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1,626,514 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

