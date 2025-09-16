Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.69. Denny’s shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1,415,533 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Denny’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 217.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

