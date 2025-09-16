DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.98. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 164,677 shares.

DHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,299,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,294 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

