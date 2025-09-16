One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQBGet Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a PE ratio of 34.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This is an increase from One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 86.75% of One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class.

