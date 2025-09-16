One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a PE ratio of 34.38.

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This is an increase from One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF ( NASDAQ:OOQB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 86.75% of One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class.

