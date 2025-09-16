Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 313,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 371,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AAMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 174.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

Institutional Trading of Acadian Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

