Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Prime Meridian Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMHG opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Prime Meridian has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

