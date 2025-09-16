Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Grows By 51.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,400 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
