SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

SES AI Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of SES opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. SES AI has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.40.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 1,427.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

