Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Short Interest Up 51.5% in August

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 356,800 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

