Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47. 445,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 656,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Reitar Logtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the second quarter worth $131,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the second quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reitar Logtech by 134.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

