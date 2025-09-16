Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Decreases By 33.3%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

Shares of DEDVF stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

