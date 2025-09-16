Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Decreases By 33.3%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
Shares of DEDVF stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.
About Decisive Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Decisive Dividend
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.