E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

