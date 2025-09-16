E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

