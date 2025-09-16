E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in FedEx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 62.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.95. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.