E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

