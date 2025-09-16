E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at $40,905,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.