E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 15 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $1,690,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,555.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,471.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,724.91. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

