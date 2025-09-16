E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.8%

KDP stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.