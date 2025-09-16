E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

