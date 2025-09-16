3D Systems’ (DDD) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DDD

3D Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Shares of DDD opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $3,528,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 3D Systems by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in 3D Systems by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $615,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.