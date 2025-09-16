4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 594,375.81%.The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.