Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.86. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.