First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Stock Holdings Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in First Hawaiian by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Hawaiian by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.89. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

