Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.2%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 9,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.