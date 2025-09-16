Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
