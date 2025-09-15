Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,218.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

