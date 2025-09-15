Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,005 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CVX opened at $157.23 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

