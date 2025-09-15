E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,346,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,848,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 165,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 71,155 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

