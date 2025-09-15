Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – September 12th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, and Corning are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services, such as voice calling, data transmission, internet access, and wireless connectivity. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the sector’s recurring-revenue business models and potential dividend payouts, which often reflect stable cash flows. As a group, telecom stocks can be sensitive to regulatory changes, technological innovation, and shifts in consumer demand for digital communication. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Corning (GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Featured Stories