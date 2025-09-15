Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,895,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,538,000 after buying an additional 1,053,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

