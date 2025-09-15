GK Wealth Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.