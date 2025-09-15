Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 4,736 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

