Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.