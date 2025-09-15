Persium Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,551,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

