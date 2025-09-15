Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $479.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $623.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

