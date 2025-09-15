Persium Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Persium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $339.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

