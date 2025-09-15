Dover Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $242,991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,479,000 after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $195,049,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $479.48 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.86 and its 200-day moving average is $450.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.