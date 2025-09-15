Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $754.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35. The company has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $741.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

